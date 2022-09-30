Seth Rollins Says It Was 'Demoralizing' Being Used to 'Catapult' Cody Rhodes in WWE

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

Seth Rollins revealed Friday that he had some frustration leading up to WrestleMania 38 over the idea of having to put over Cody Rhodes rather than receiving a big push in his own right.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport (beginning at the 11:10 mark), Rollins discussed his mindset when he learned he would be losing the match to Rhodes:

Rollins said it was "demoralizing" to think that he would have to "catapult" someone else into a spot he wanted after doing it many times previously in his career but noted that his outlook eventually changed.

The Visionary explained that it ultimately put a chip on his shoulder and made him want to steal the show with Rhodes at WrestleMania. Ultimately, Rollins and Rhodes were strong contenders for the top match of the event.

Rollins went on to lose matches to Rhodes at Backlash and Hell in a Cell as well, and it is the Hell in a Cell match that will be most remembered by fans since Rhodes wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle.

While some may argue that losing three times in a row to Rhodes was bad for Rollins' image, he believes it earned him more respect since he had the "humility" to help Rhodes reach the next level.

Rollins didn't feel as though the program damaged his equity at all and expressed his belief that he came out of it in a better place than he was in before the feud started.

Earlier in the interview, Rollins said he has always felt he played "second fiddle" to Roman Reigns in WWE, including when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract during Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31 and won the WWE Championship.

Rollins' initial negative feelings toward putting over Rhodes may have had something to do with that perception, but Seth's comments suggest that he was able to get over it and recognize the greater good.

Rhodes seems likely to vie for the world title when he returns from injury, but given how great Rollins has been as a heel and how consistently he delivers great segments and matches, he figures to be in the main event mix soon enough as well.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).