Seth Rollins Felt He Was 'Placeholder' for Roman Reigns; 'No Animosity' with Moxley

Seth Rollins said Friday that although he feels like he plays "second fiddle" to Roman Reigns, he has a "great" relationship with him, as well as his other former Shield stablemate, Jon Moxley.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport (beginning at the six-minute mark), Rollins discussed his belief that WWE has always been behind Reigns more than him as the face of the company:

Rollins mentioned cashing in his Money in the Bank contract during the main event of WrestleMania 31 between Reigns and Brock Lesnar in 2015. Rollins won the WWE Championship, but said he always felt he was a "placeholder" until Reigns was ready to take that spot.

When asked if he feels he is any closer now to being the top guy in WWE than he was in 2015, Rollins admitted that he didn't know and opined that it may never happen because he "[lives] in the Roman era."

Despite his desire to be in the top spot, Rollins made it clear that he holds no ill will toward Reigns, noting that they have a "very healthy competition," and always have, dating back to their time in The Shield with Moxley, who was then known as Dean Ambrose.

Moxley left WWE for AEW in 2019, and he has firmly established himself as one of AEW's biggest stars, holding the AEW World Championship a record three times.

Addressing his relationship with Moxley at the 9:40 mark of the interview, Rollins admitted that he doesn't see or speak to Moxley as much as he used to, but like his relationship with Reigns, he has no animosity toward him and considers him a friend.

Rollins noted that Moxley is more inclined to speak with someone in person than he is to text them, and he divulged that the last time he was in Cincinnati, he visited with Mox.

Perhaps no stable in pro wrestling history produced three stars as big as Rollins, Reigns and Moxley, who are all multi-time world champions and future Hall of Famers.

Reigns and Moxley are world champions right now in WWE and AEW, respectively, and it can be argued that Rollins is the best all-around performer in wrestling right now thanks to his heel persona and in-ring work.

Rollins is still waiting in the wings until he gets his opportunity to be world champion again, but based on the fact that Triple H made him the first-ever NXT champion, it seems likely that the new head of WWE creative will give him a shot at the top in the future.

