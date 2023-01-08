Klay Thompson Won't Play for Warriors vs. Magic Because of Knee Injury

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson is sitting out Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic.

The team announced Thompson is dealing with left knee soreness. There was some confusion about his status when the game began.

Per The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Thompson was pulled from the starting lineup right before tipoff and wasn't on the bench when play started. This is the first game he's missed that wasn't the second night of a back-to-back this season.

Donte DiVincenzo took Thompson's spot in the lineup.

Thompson, a five-time All-Star, is averaging 20.6 points on 41.5 percent shooting (38.3 percent from three-point range) in 2022-23.

The four-time NBA champion has overcome significant adversity just to play basketball again after missing two-plus seasons.

A torn ACL suffered in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals kept him out for the entire 2019-20 season.

The ex-Washington State star appeared good to go for the 2020-21 campaign, but a torn Achilles suffered during a Nov. 18, 2020 workout sidelined him for all of that year.

He eventually made his return to the court on Jan. 9, 2022. Thompson initially played on a minutes limit but ramped up to a full workload by March. He finished the season with 20.4 points on 42.9 percent shooting (38.5 percent from deep).

Thompson also served as a key contributor for the eventual NBA champions by posting 19.0 points per game in the postseason, including 30 or more on three different occasions.

Unfortunately, Thompson will be sidelined once again. Hopefully, he returns to the court healthy as soon as possible. For now, the Warriors will give DiVincenzo more playing time.