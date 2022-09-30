Chet Holmgren Defends Playing in Pro-Am Game amid Criticism After Foot Injury

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie center Chet Holmgren saw his first season end before it began after he suffered a Lisfranc injury to his right foot during a pro-am game in Seattle in August.

But Holmgren doesn't regret the decision to play in the contest, despite some criticism of his participation.

"There's freedom of speech and criticism comes along with anything. Basketball players are going to play basketball," Holmgren told reporters. "You have to feed the love of the game. I don't want an injury like this to take away from that."

While it's no doubt a major setback, other NBA stars like Joel Embiid, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons each missed their rookie seasons and went on to have successful NBA careers.

Still, it's no doubt a disappointment for Thunder fans eager to see how Holmgren would fit in with the team's young core of Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, Tre Mann and Jalen Williams. They'll have to take a rain check until next season.