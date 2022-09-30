Report: Brock Lesnar Isn't Scheduled to Wrestle Again Until Day 1 Event in 2023

AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images

Brock Lesnar reportedly may not wrestle another match for WWE for the remainder of 2022.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Andre Porter of ThirstyForNews.com), plans call for Lesnar's next match in the United States to take place at Day 1, which is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 1, 2023, in Atlanta.

Lesnar has not competed in a match since the main event of SummerSlam, which saw him lose to WWE universal champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match.

Throughout his second run with WWE, which began in 2012, Lesnar has often taken extended time off, so it wouldn't be particularly surprising if WWE keeps him out of the fold until next year.

At the same time, Lesnar not wrestling again until Day 1 would mean leaving him off the Survivor Series card, which has long been one of WWE's tentpole premium live events.

The wording of Meltzer's report does leave the door open for Lesnar to wrestle before Jan. 1, with the match likely occurring at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia in November.

Lesnar has had six matches at events in Saudi Arabia, which suggests he is a Superstar who may be specifically asked for at those shows. If that is the case, the door could be open for him to wrestle one more time in 2022.

Reigns is already occupied at Crown Jewel with a match against Logan Paul, and given that Lesnar lost to Reigns at both WrestleMania and SummerSlam, it seems unlikely he would face The Tribal Chief at Day 1 either.

That means WWE has to figure out a new rival for The Beast Incarnate in the coming months, and there is no obvious choice for someone to fill that role currently.

Leading up to SummerSlam, Lesnar was presented as a babyface, so WWE may be more inclined to book him against heels moving forward, especially since he was hugely over in the fan favorite role.

Aside from Reigns, WWE's top heels include Seth Rollins, Karrion Kross, Gunther and The Judgment Day, any of whom could be compelling opponents for Lesnar.

Regardless of when he returns and who he faces, it will be a huge deal when Lesnar resurfaces, as he is one of WWE's most popular figures and biggest draws.

