NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs 'Not Interested' in Suns' Jae Crowder

Despite losing Jalen Brunson to free agency and needing more shooting help around Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks don't appear to be in the mix for Jae Crowder.

Per John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, the Mavs are "not interested" in acquiring the veteran forward from the Phoenix Suns.

