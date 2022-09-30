Windhorst: Wolves Players 'Shocked' by Rudy Gobert Trade; Pat Beverley Was 'Beloved'

Rudy Gobert (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Timberwolves players were reportedly "shocked" by the team's blockbuster offseason trade to acquire All-Star center Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz.

In July, the Wolves dealt Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt, four first-round draft picks and a pick swap to acquire the three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on Minnesota's internal reaction to the trade Friday on The Hoop Collective podcast (24:15 mark of video).

"I talked to some of their guys," Windhorst said. "They expressed that they were shocked when that trade went down. That they had a euphoria about the season, winning that play-in opportunity, getting to the Memphis series and battling with the Grizzlies. And, like, they were assuming they were going to run it back. And the team had extended [Beverley], and Beverley was beloved on that roster. The players were kind of stunned. But as I pointed out, Rudy Gobert is pretty good, with all due respect to the guys they traded."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.