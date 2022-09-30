Teddy Bridgewater Says Tua Tagovailoa's Injury Was 'Very Scary'; Talks Replacing QB

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater commented Thursday night on watching Tua Tagovailoa exit the game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a concussion and having to replace him afterward.

According to ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper, Bridgewater called Tua's injury "very scary," and noted that it wasn't easy to step in for Tagovailoa since he thought back to the same Bengals team knocking him out of a Week 15 game last season with the concussion while he was playing for the Denver Broncos:

"For me, personally, there was a lot going through my mind, honestly. Given that against the same team I was carted off the field, so a lot just going through my mind, but I knew I just had to snap and try and lead this team to a victory. So many guys were counting on, not only myself, but us to go out there and finish that game, and try to get a win, and ultimately we came up short."

Bridgewater played well and had the Dolphins in front by a 15-14 score early in the fourth quarter, but the Bengals came from behind to win 27-15, handing Miami its first loss of the season.

