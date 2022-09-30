Breanna Stewart, Team USA Reach 4th Straight FIBA World Cup Final

WILLIAM WEST/AFP /AFP via Getty Images

Team USA will go for its fourth consecutive gold medal at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup after an 83-43 victory over Canada in the semifinal on Friday.

Breanna Stewart led the way for the Americans with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting in 20 minutes. A'Ja Wilson posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The Americans used big runs in the first and third quarters to blow the game wide-open. They scored the first 15 points of the game en route to a 27-7 lead after the opening quarter.

Canada was able to slow down the U.S. offense in the second quarter, allowing just 18 points. But head coach Cheryl Reeve got her team back on track coming out of the break, as Team USA went on a 22-8 run in the third quarter to open up a 38-point lead.

Stewart told reporters after the game the U.S. squad wanted to play better Friday after having some sluggish moments in its quarterfinal victory over Serbia.

"There were moments that we played well, but there were a lot of moments that we didn't, and really making sure that that was the point of emphasis today," she said. "It was the way that we started the game, especially with our starters, that five, we wanted to make sure that we set the tone for the entire game."

The U.S. defense held Canada to a 21.9 field-goal percentage and 4-of-26 shooting from three-point range.

Friday's victory marked the 29th consecutive win in World Cup competition for Team USA, dating back to 2006. The U.S. can become the first country to win at least four straight titles in this tournament since the Soviet Union did it five times from 1959-1975.

Team USA will play China in the gold-medal game after the Chinese team defeated Australia 61-59 on Siyu Wang's free throws with three seconds remaining in regulation.

Ezi Magbegor was unable to connect on a contested layup attempt as time expired to give China the win. This marks China's first appearance in the FIBA World Cup gold-medal game since losing to Brazil in 1994.

The U.S. and China will tip off on Saturday at 2 a.m. ET from the Sydney SuperDome. Australia and Canada will play the bronze-medal game on Friday at 11 p.m. ET.