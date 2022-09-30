WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from September 30

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from September 30September 30, 2022
On the road to Extreme Rules on October 8, WWE rolled through Winnipeg, Manitoba, for the latest episode of SmackDown, headlined by Damage CTRL's continued attempts to dominate women's wrestling in the company.
Group leader Bayley battled newly minted babyface Shotzi in one of three announced matches.
Was the top contender to the Raw Women's Championship able to build momentum as she prepares to challenge Bianca Belair in a historic ladder match next weekend, or did Shotzi score one of the biggest wins of her young career?
Find out with this recap of a Fox broadcast that also featured the latest from the seemingly unstoppable Bloodline.
Match Card
- Shotzi vs. Bayley
- Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios
- Ricochet and Madcap Moss vs. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa
Ricochet and Madcap Moss vs. Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa
- Zayn was fired up as he entered the arena, still overjoyed following last week's show.
- Ricochet mounted a momentary comeback, only to be cut off by Sikoa, who showed no signs of being unable to keep up with the veteran competitor.
- Moss' explosion on hot tags is special. He is such a ball of energy and completely shifts the tone of the match.
- The lights dimmed momentarily, another tease for the impending arrival of the White Rabbit.
The product of a backstage confrontation a week ago that left the babyfaces lying, the match pitting Ricochet and Madcap Moss against The Bloodline's Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa kicked off the night's show.
The celebratory Zayn, officially the Honorary Uce, found himself overwhelmed and beaten down in the corner of the opposition early. The Bloodline halted the early momentum and seized control entering the break.
A battered Ricochet made the hot tag to Moss, who exploded into the match. He sparked a much-needed comeback and appeared to have the babyfaces in position to win but the juggernaut Sikoa, fresh off of depositing Ricochet in the timekeeper's area, rocked him with a spinning heel kick and a uranage for the win.
WWE does traditional and multi-man tag matches really well and this was no exception.
The energy was there and the heels are so over that even a thrown-together team like Ricochet and Moss had the fans rooting for a win. They did not get it, though, as The Bloodline continued to roll in a solid, fun match.
Result
Sikoa and Zayn defeated Ricochet and Moss
Grade
B-
Top Moments
Drew McIntyre vs. Austin Theory
- Backstage, the tension between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn continued to mount, with the former issuing words of warning to The Honorary Uce.
- Karrion Kross and Scarlett appeared in a pre-taped promo, another ominous and foreboding bit of hype from the former NXT Champion ahead of his Leather Strap Match against Drew McIntyre at Extreme Rules.
- Another QR code appeared at the end of said promo, a second tease for the White Rabbit campaign.
Drew McIntyre, fresh off a nasty bout of food poisoning that kept him off of weekend house shows, battled Austin Theory in a match that was the result of a backstage confrontation. Mr. Money in the Bank did not come alone, though, as he was accompanied by Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy.
The match was short-lived as a fired-up McIntyre dominated the action until Alpha Academy got involved, drawing a disqualification. Johnny Gargano rushed the ring but the numbers game proved too much, which brought Kevin Owens out to a thunderous pop.
The babyfaces cleared the heels to the delight of the fans.
This felt like the setup to a match later in the night and if that is the case, it was fine. Triple H has not relied as much on that trope as his father-in-law, making it less grating on the nerves of consistent viewers.
It is truly amazing, though, to see how much of a step back Theory has taken in terms of exposure since Triple H and Co. took over just prior to SummerSlam. Is it a case of the creative team not believing in him to the extent that its predecessors did or is the new head of creative simply looking for the right spot to execute the young star's cash-in?
We shall find out.
Result
McIntyre defeated Theory by disqualification
Grade
C
Top Moments