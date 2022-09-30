WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Analysis from September 30

0 of 3

Shotzi vs. Damage CTRL's Bayley was just one of the headline bouts on Friday's SmackDown/Credit: WWE.com

On the road to Extreme Rules on October 8, WWE rolled through Winnipeg, Manitoba, for the latest episode of SmackDown, headlined by Damage CTRL's continued attempts to dominate women's wrestling in the company.

Group leader Bayley battled newly minted babyface Shotzi in one of three announced matches.

Was the top contender to the Raw Women's Championship able to build momentum as she prepares to challenge Bianca Belair in a historic ladder match next weekend, or did Shotzi score one of the biggest wins of her young career?

Find out with this recap of a Fox broadcast that also featured the latest from the seemingly unstoppable Bloodline.

