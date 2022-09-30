Tua Tagovailoa's Head Injury Draws Concern from Twitter amid NFLPA's Dolphins Probe

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a scary injury when he was sacked and his head hit the ground.

It was reported during the Thursday Night Football broadcast that Tagovailoa suffered head and neck trauma, and he was transported to a local emergency facility. The team later said that the 24-year-old was conscious and had movement in all his extremities.

The injury to Tagovailoa comes in the midst of an investigation by the NFLPA into the Dolphins' handling of his injury in last Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

After hitting his head on the ground near the end of the first half on a play that drew a roughing the passer penalty, Tagovailoa was slow to get up, and he stumbled to the ground as he tried to walk back to the huddle. He was escorted to the sideline and evaluated for a concussion in the locker room. He was initially considered questionable to return with a head injury, but he took the field after halftime and completed the game.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said after the game that Tagovailoa had actually injured his back, though Tagovailoa said he completed the six-step concussion assessment process during halftime. The NFL's concussion protocol requires players to be evaluated on the sidelines if they exhibit any symptoms.

Tagovailoa's status for Thursday night's game was uncertain, but it was reported earlier during the day that he was expected to play.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said after the game that Tagovailoa had actually injured his back, though Tagovailoa said he completed the six-step concussion assessment process during halftime. The NFL's concussion protocol requires players to be evaluated on the sidelines if they exhibit any symptoms.Tagovailoa's status for Thursday night's game was uncertain, but it was reported earlier during the day that he was expected to play. Social media lit up with reactions to Tagovailoa's scary injury Thursday, with many wondering why he was playing in the game in the first place.

Tagovailoa's scary injury represents a deeper problem in the NFL regarding player safety.

It remains to be seen what repercussions await the Dolphins and whether or not it will lead to changes across the league.