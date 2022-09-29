T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards Will Be 'Salty' If He Doesn't Make 2023 All-Defensive Team

AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is already known for his offensive prowess, but he has high aspirations for his defensive performance this season as well.

Edwards told reporters on Thursday that he intends to guard the best opposing player "the majority of the time" and would be "salty" if he isn't selected to the All-Defensive team by the end of the year:

The 21-year-old averaged 1.5 steals last season to go with 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He has a career defensive rating of 114.2, per StatMuse.

Edwards and the Timberwolves should take a major step forward defensively this season after acquiring three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz. Minnesota ranked 24th in the NBA last season with opponents averaging 113.3 points against them.

Edwards' commitment to upping his production on the defensive end will surely make a difference in 2022-23.