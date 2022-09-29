WWE Rumors: White Rabbit Expected to Be Revealed at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt Linked

Source: WWE.com

As most WWE fans have speculated recently, the reveal of the person behind the mysterious "White Rabbit" teases is expected to come at Extreme Rules.

Per Fightful Select (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of RingsideNews.com), there are people "in the know" claiming the reveal will happen at the Oct. 8 event in Philadelphia.

According to the report, it's unclear at this point if the person portraying the character will physically be in the building or just their identity will be revealed.

Bray Wyatt, who was released by WWE on July 31, 2021, after 12 years with the company, has been linked to the videos.

WWE began teasing something during a commercial break of the Sept. 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown by playing the Jefferson Airplane song "White Rabbit" for the crowd in attendance.

Teases have continued during house shows and television events. WWE has been incorporating QR codes for fans to use during the most recent episodes of SmackDown and Raw that take them to a video with various clips.

Monday's QR code was a link to a nine-second video that included a message, "Who Killed The World? You did. Feed Your Head."

The clip also includes flashes of archival footage from ECW, leading fans to speculate something is going to happen at Extreme Rules.

WWE still has three television shows remaining, starting with SmackDown on Friday, to continue teasing whatever this is going to be.

Wyatt's last match in WWE was at WrestleMania 37. He was pinned by Randy Orton in a one-on-one match after being distracted by black ooze dripping down Alexa Bliss' face.

