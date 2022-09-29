Report: Jonathan Majors in Talks to Play Dennis Rodman in Movie About Las Vegas Trip

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Actor Jonathan Majors may be portraying basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman on the silver screen.

Justin Kroll of Deadline reported the actor "is in early talks to play Rodman" in the movie 48 Hours in Vegas that will chronicle the five-time NBA champion's trip to Las Vegas during the Chicago Bulls' title-winning season in 1997-98.

Rodman is set to be one of the executive producers.

The trip was given a featured segment during ESPN's The Last Dance documentary chronicling the Bulls team that finished off the second of two three-peats during the 1990s.



While the eccentric forward was widely known for some of his off-court activities like the trip to Las Vegas, he was also an integral part of the team's championship victory that season.

The defensive superstar led the NBA with 15.0 rebounds per game, marking the seventh consecutive campaign he led the league in that category. He also played important defense on Karl Malone during the NBA Finals victory over the Utah Jazz.

As for Majors, he is known for his role in Lovecraft Country, Da 5 Bloods and Loki, among a number of other acting credits.