76ers' Joel Embiid Sworn in as American Citizen: 'It's a Blessing'

The Process is officially a United States citizen.

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid, who was born in Cameroon, told Dan Gelston of the Associated Press on Thursday that he was sworn in as an American citizen two weeks ago.

"I've been here for a long time," he said. "My son is American. I felt like, I'm living here and it's a blessing to be an American. So I said, why not?"

Embiid also has French citizenship, though he still hasn't made a decision on which team he might represent in international basketball.

The MVP runner-up from each of the last two seasons averaged 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game in the 2021-22 campaign, leading the Sixers to their fifth straight postseason appearance.