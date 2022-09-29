49ers' Kyle Shanahan Says Jimmy G Lip-Reading Video 'Is a Joke'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't believe that Jimmy Garoppolo criticized his play-calling despite a video circulating on social media appearing to show the veteran quarterback doing just that.

"The clip to me is a joke," Shanahan told reporters Thursday. I’m pretty sure that’s not what he said."

During Sunday's 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos, Garoppolo didn't appear to be on board with Shanahan's game plan.

After Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith picked off Garoppolo on a deflected pass to Deebo Samuel late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, the ninth-year quarterback was seen walking off the field shaking his head.

Garoppolo was also caught on camera speaking his mind about Shanahan's play-calling, and fans began to speculate that he said, "All your plays suck, man," after trying to read his lips.

The 30-year-old finished the game having completed 18 of 29 passes for 211 yards and one touchdown against one interception. It was his first full game this year since taking over for the injured Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, and going 13-of-21 for 154 yards and one touchdown in a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Shanahan and the 49ers decided to replace Garoppolo as the starter entering the 2022 campaign, so his relationship with the head coach and franchise might not be in a great spot. That said, he and Shanahan will need to work through their issues if San Francisco wants to reach the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams lead the NFC West with a 2-1 record, with the 49ers, Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals at 1-2. The 49ers and Rams will meet on Monday in L.A.