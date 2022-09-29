Kyrie Irving: 'Anything's Possible' for Ben Simmons Now That Nets Star Has 'Peace'

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving believes that "anything's possible" for teammate Ben Simmons as he gets ready to make his on-court debut for the team.

"That level of talent, and IQ and motivation and drive—anything's possible," Irving told reporters, per ESPN's Nick Friedell. "He has that 'it' inside of him so now we just have to slowly develop him where he knows that he can just go out there and be himself. We want him to be his highest potential of himself as a player, be able to accomplish things out on the floor that he wasn't able to do the last few years. And just have some fun being at peace around him."

Simmons took time away from the game last year to focus on his mental health when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers. The three-time All-Star was eventually traded to the Nets on Feb. 10 in a deal that brought James Harden to Philadelphia. Simmons did not play for Brooklyn last year after suffering a herniated disk in his back.

During an appearance on former teammate and ESPN commentator JJ Redick's The Old Man and the Three podcast, Simmons said he didn't feel that he got enough help from members of the organization.

"I was in such a bad place where I was like, f--k, I'm trying to get here and you guys are, like, throwing all these other things at me to where you're not helping. And that's all I wanted, was help," Simmons said.

"I didn't feel like I got it from coaches, teammates—I won't say all teammates, because there's great guys on that team that did reach out and are still my friends—but I didn't feel like I got that, and it was just a tough place for me."

Thankfully, it appears Simmons is in a much better place with his mental and physical health. This Instagram post proved encouraging in June:

He's also clearly looking forward to his Nets debut.

"It's going to be sick," Simmons told Redick (h/t Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer).

"I can't wait. I’m so excited. Got a new number, new jersey. I'm just looking forward to it. I think we have a special team. I think if we get it all together, we're going to be the champions. That's the end goal."

This season starts on Oct. 19 for the Nets, who will take on the New Orleans Pelicans. Irving talked about the importance of having Simmons on the floor:

"Having a point guard 6-10, 6-11, I'm also a point guard, lead guard, whatever you want to call my position. It's good to get off the ball and have him get up and down the floor. It's going to take time obviously for health-wise, but we're patient, so just wait for him to look like he's in All-Star form again, which I know will happen soon."

Simmons will try to help turn around a Nets team that lost in the first round of the playoffs last year to the Boston Celtics.