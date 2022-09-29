DeMar DeRozan Says Most NBA Players Play Video Games Instead of Watching Basketball

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

After much was made about Kyler Murray's video game habits during the NFL offseason, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan said most NBA players aren't watching games during the season, either.

Appearing on The Old Man and The Three podcast (starts at 44:45 mark), DeRozan said he's noticed over the past five or six years that there's "not even a lot of guys who watch basketball" in the league now.

"Most of the guys would play video games," he explained. "They would go home, play video games. I remember, one of my coaches, Dwane Casey, we had film one day. We was playing the Boston Celtics, and he asked one of the players—cause the night before, Boston had played, too—and he asked one of the players, 'What color jersey did Boston wear last night?' And the player didn't know. He didn't know."

