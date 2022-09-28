Zion Williamson Looks 'Amazing,' 'Dominated' Pelicans Scrimmage, Willie Green Says

AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green said Zion Williamson "dominated" at the team's scrimmage on Tuesday and looked "amazing," per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

The positive news comes after the forward missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury.

Williamson was cleared to play in May and is expected to be on the court with the team for the season opener on Oct. 19. Based on the early feedback, there should be high expectations for a player who earned an All-Star selection in his only full season in the NBA.

People on social media were talking about Williamson's apparent body transformation from last year, while the player said he is in better shape than ever.

"I feel like I'm at my best right now," he told reporters at Monday's media day. "Moving faster, jumping higher. I feel great."

The 22-year-old also showcased his speed in a clip from practice Tuesday:

It should be enough for NBA fans to get excited based on what we've seen from the 2019 No. 1 overall pick when on the court.

Williamson averaged 22.5 points per game as a rookie before exploding in 2020-21 with averages of 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He also shot 61.1 percent from the field as one of the most efficient high-scoring players in the league.

After signing a five-year, $193 million extension in the offseason, Williamson is seemingly ready to take the next step toward stardom.