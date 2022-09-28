Peja Stojaković's Son Andrej Names UCLA, Texas, Oregon, Stanford as Top-4 Finalists

Photo credit: 247Sports

Andrej Stojaković, son of former NBA All-Star Peja Stojaković, named Oregon, Stanford, Texas and UCLA as the four potential schools to land his commitment, according to Joe Tipton of On3.

The 5-star recruit is considered the fourth-best small forward and No. 21 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports composite ranking.

Stojaković was also considering Duke and Virginia before the latest cut, while he received scholarship offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Indiana and more.

The 6'6" forward is clearly in high demand from the top programs around the country, but he has a lot of requirements for his next school, as he explained to On3:

"I will be looking for a healthy environment to help me grow as a player and a person. Most of my family is overseas and would love to come to watch me play. I want to go somewhere that would be easy for my family to get to. A good ratio of academics and basketball. My goal is to make the NBA, so I want to look heavily at the school that can best help me get there."

Stojaković already has good pedigree from his father, Peja, who spent 13 years in the NBA from 1998-2011. He earned three All-Star selections with the Sacramento Kings and won an NBA title with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

The elite outside shooter has clearly passed along some of his abilities to his son, who has a chance to be one of the top players in his class.

Stojaković is heading into his senior year at Jesuit High School in Sacramento, California.