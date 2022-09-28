Knicks' Cam Reddish Denies Requesting Trade During Offseason

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish reiterated he never requested a trade from the team during the offseason.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Reddish explained he came across rumors on social media that he asked out while lifting weights this summer and said it wasn't true.

This marks the second time this month Reddish has denied requesting a trade. He did it on Sept. 1 in response to a comment on Instagram:

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on Sept. 1 that Reddish was looking for a "change of scenery" with a team that would be able to give him a larger role than the Knicks have been willing to offer.

According to Berman, the Los Angeles Lakers had interest in acquiring the 23-year-old.

New York acquired Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks during the 2021-22 season. Berman reported shortly after the deal happened that Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau "didn't want" Reddish, but the team made the trade anyway.

Based on Reddish's usage after the move, it's hard to argue Thibodeau was enthusiastic about the acquisition. The 6'8" forward averaged 14.3 minutes per game off the bench in 15 appearances.

A shoulder injury suffered during New York's 131-115 win over the Sacramento Kings on March 7 ended Reddish's season prematurely.

Reddish is entering the final season of his rookie contract. He is eligible for an $8.1 million qualifying offer as a restricted free agent next offseason.

Since being selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Reddish has had an inconsistent career. The Duke alum has averaged 10.5 points per game with a 38.7 field-goal percentage, but his 84.1 free-throw percentage suggests there is more shooting potential that can be tapped into.

It could be difficult for Reddish to get extended playing time for the Knicks this season. RJ Barrett and Quentin Grimes are ahead of him on the depth chart at wing.

Thibodeau has historically been aggressive with playing his starters a lot of minutes. He will likely be under pressure to get the Knicks back into playoff contention coming off a disappointing 37-45 record in 2021-22.