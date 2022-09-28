AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 28

2 of 7

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

On the heels of Chris Jericho's first Ring of Honor World Championship victory a week ago at Dynamite Grand Slam, the Jericho Appreciation Society kicked off the broadcast with a special in-ring celebration.

Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, Daniel Garcia and Anna Jay-AS accompanied The Ocho (named so for his eight world title reigns) for the segment and were joined by Luigi Primo, who drew heat for his claim that the best pizza is made in New York.

Daniel Garcia cut the celebration off and began to say something he had been trying to get off his chest but Jericho silenced him and warned him to think twice about it. Bryan Danielson interrupted the proceedings and after some back and forth, Garcia again stood up for himself, challenging Jericho to team up with Guevara to meet him and Danielson.

Hesitation led to Danielson and Menard going back and forth and a match between them being set up for the opener.

This was not good.

It was unfocused, all over the place and featured a challenge for a match despite one-fourth of said match already being booked for a title defense later in the show. There were too many moving pieces, very few of them that mattered or added to the segment, and the result was a convoluted mess rather than something that drummed up added excitement for the show.

Taking into consideration how much talent was involved, that is an indictment on whoever was responsible for putting this one together.

Grade

C-

Top Moments