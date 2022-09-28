49ers' Deebo Samuel Signs Endorsement Contract with Jordan Brand

Deebo Samuel (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Nike announced Wednesday that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has signed an endorsement contract with its Jordan Brand.

"To me, it's surreal and truly special to hear I'm joining the family," Samuel said. "As a kid, all I wanted were J's. Being a part of the Jordan Brand is something I've always wanted, and for it to be a reality is special to me. It's a dream come true to be a Jordan Brand athlete and help carry this legacy forward to the next generation on and off the field."

Samuel becomes the seventh NFL receiver to join Jumpman alongside Davante Adams, Chase Claypool, Stefon Diggs, Jarvis Landry, Sterling Shepard and Michael Thomas.

"I'm looking forward to inspiring the young football players and young kids out there who want to create greatness in their own way," the 2021 Pro Bowler said.

Nike said he was selected as someone who could uphold the Jordan Brand's "standard of excellence."

Samuel showcased game-changing versatility last season, tallying 1,770 yards from scrimmage (1,405 receiving and 365 rushing) and 14 total touchdowns across 16 appearances to earn a First-Team All-Pro selection.

The Niners rewarded his success with a three-year, $71.6 million contract extension in July.

"We are overjoyed to have come together with Deebo to keep him with the 49ers for years to come," general manager John Lynch said. "Deebo has the rare ability to not only play at a unique level but to inspire his teammates with the way he plays. He is a special player that embodies 'will meeting skill.' We're proud to move forward with him as an integral leader and foundational piece of our team."

Between the new contract and his endorsement deal with the Jordan Brand, it's been a successful couple of months for the 26-year-old South Carolina native.

Samuel, who's recorded 242 total yards in three games so far this season, and the Niners are back in action Monday night when they host the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium for a key NFC West clash.