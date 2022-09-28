Bad Bunny in Judgment Day?; Rumors on Changes to WWE Title Designs, Raw and SmackDown

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Priest Talks Bad Bunny Possibly Joining Judgment Day

After teaming with superstar musician Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37 last year, Damian Priest has left the door open for them to join forces again in the future.

During an interview on Bleacher Report's Graham "GSM" Matthews' WrestleRant YouTube channel (h/t WrestlingInc's Dakota Cohen), Priest discussed the possibility of Bad Bunny joining him in The Judgment Day:

"Bad Bunny could be a part of Judgment Day," Priest said. "Who knows, right? So, you know, he has a bad side to him, it's in the name. So, but come what may, you know, as far as he's concerned it's good business. You know, the guy is a megastar and he's a pro and he's earned the respect and right to perform with us, you know? He earned that ... In any which role I could work with him, I welcome him."

Bad Bunny made his WWE debut with a musical performance at the 2021 Royal Rumble and ran into issues with The Miz. Priest came to his aid and eventually became Bad Bunny's tag team partner in a feud with The Miz and John Morrison.

All four of them locked horns at WrestleMania 37 in what turned out to be one of the most surprising matches of the event, as Bad Bunny performed well beyond expectations in a victory and proved he belonged in the ring.

Bad Bunny resurfaced as a surprise entrant in the 2022 Royal Rumble match, but he has largely stayed away from WWE and focused on his musical career since then.

Even so, Bad Bunny seems like a prime candidate to return at some point, given how much of a natural he was in the ring, and how big of a WWE fan he has been over the years.

It is somewhat difficult to envision Bad Bunny going heel by joining Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, but it would add another layer to his character and perhaps make The Judgment Day an even more dominant faction.

WWE Reportedly Planning to Redesign Some Belts

More changes are reportedly on the way for WWE in the form of some newly designed championship belts.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Nitish Vashishtha of Ringside News), WWE sources have indicated that the company has at least three new belt designs waiting in the wings, and they are in hand and ready to be debuted at any time.

Fightful added that belt expert and insider Belt Fan Dan provided some specifics regarding possible belt changes. One belt design that has reportedly been completed in a new WWE Tag Team Championship, which is the same as the current design, but with a black strap.

The Usos are the reigning WWE tag team champions, and they are currently carrying the Raw and SmackDown tag team titles, so consolidating them into one would make some sense.

WWE reportedly also had another set of tag titles made a while back that look similar to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but with colored straps instead of white.

Most of the titles WWE has in use currently have been around for multiple years, so it wouldn't hurt to freshen things up a bit.

Triple H has not hesitated to make some significant changes since taking over as head of WWE creative for Vince McMahon in July, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the belt aesthetic change as well.

Possible Cosmetic Changes Coming to Raw, SmackDown

In addition to new belt designs, WWE is reportedly looking into making some changes to the look of Raw, SmackDown and NXT as well.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Vashishtha), there may be some "cosmetic" alterations to the shows in the near future.

No further specifics were given, although it is clear that changes are already underway in NXT, as the logo was changed from a color splash to gold and white a couple of weeks ago. The "2.0" branding was also removed from NXT.

Raw and SmackDown have largely looked the same in terms of their logos and presentation for many years at this point, so it would be a welcomed change if WWE provides a new look and feel.

Triple H, along with co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, are undoubtedly making WWE their own since Vince McMahon's retirement, and new sets or logos would continue that transformation.

The product has been well received since Vince stepped down, and it is likely that aesthetic changes would be embraced by fans as well.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).