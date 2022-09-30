Ranking the NBA's 5 Deepest Rosters Heading Into 2022-23 Season

1 of 5

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Starting-Caliber Players: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, Alec Burks

Rotation-Caliber Players: Jalen Duren, Marvin Bagley III, Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo, Nerlens Noel, Isaiah Livers, Cory Joseph

Deep Rotation Players: Rodney McGruder, Kevin Knox II

Surprise!

The Pistons may not even be a playoff team this season, but this is one of the deepest rosters in the NBA thanks to the continued accumulation of young talent and some smart offseason trades.

Cunningham and Ivey, although both 21 or younger, could make up one of the league's most exciting backcourt tandems this season. This also means Hayes, who started 40 of his 66 games last season, moves to a full-time bench role as a playmaker and defender.

The trade for Bogdanovic was surprising, but also makes a ton of sense for a Detroit team that ranked 29th in three-point accuracy (32.6 percent) and 26th in made threes per game (11.3). His presence as the likely starting power forward gives this unit more spacing and allows players like Bagley and Duren to come off the bench.

Getting Burks and Noel in a salary-dump trade from the New York Knicks was a no-brainer for the Pistons, although the latter may not even make the rotation given the amount of frontcourt depth Detroit possesses now. Even Joseph, who started 39 games a year ago, may have to fight for minutes in 2022-23.

While this isn't the most talented roster in the NBA with so many players still on their rookie deals, Detroit is sneaky-deep thanks to the additions of players like Ivey, Duren, Bogdanovic, Burks and Noel.