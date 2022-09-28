Los Angeles FC, LA Galaxy Top Sportico's 2022 MLS Franchise Valuation List

Dave Bernal/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Los Angeles FC and the L.A. Galaxy have topped the list of Sportico's most valuable Major League Soccer franchises in 2022.

LAFC is valued at $900 million, which is up 5 percent from 2021, and the Galaxy are valued at $865 million, up 4 percent from last year. LAFC also ranked first on Sportico's list in 2021.

CF Montréal is the least valuable MLS franchise in 2022, valued at $390 million.

Teams that saw the most growth in 2022 were Nashville SC ($520 million) and FC Dallas ($470 million), which both saw a 13 percent increase from 2021. The Houston Dynamo ($475 million) increased 12 percent, and D.C United ($700 million) and Inter Miami CF ($585 million) each saw an 11 percent increase.

Here's the full list of the league's most valuable franchises.

Sportico's 2022 List of MLS Most Valuable Franchises

Los Angeles FC: $900 million L.A. Galaxy: $865 million Atlanta United: $855 million Seattle Sounders FC: $725 million Toronto FC: $705 million D.C. United: $700 million New York City FC: $690 million Portland Timbers: $685 million Austin FC: $630 million Inter Miami CF: $585 million Sporting Kansas City: $575 million Charlotte FC: $570 million Minnesota United FC: $565 million Columbus Crew: $560 million Philadelphia Union: $555 million FC Cincinnati: $550 million Chicago Fire FC: $535 million New York Red Bulls: $525 million Nashville SC: $520 million San Jose Earthquakes: $515 million New England Revolution: $495 million Houston Dynamo FC: $475 million FC Dallas: $470 million Real Salte Lake: $430 million Orlando City SC: $420 million Vancouver Whitecaps FC: $415 million Colorado Rapids: $400 million CF Montréal: $390 million

LAFC made its MLS debut in 2018 and its investors include Will Ferrell, Magic Johnson, Tony Robbins, Mia Hamm and Nomar Garciaparra. With an ownership group that includes so much star power, it's no surprise the club has topped the list.

The Black and Gold, in the early stages of being an MLS franchise, also has a history of success.

LAFC finished third in the Western Conference during its inaugural 2018 season and first in the West during the 2019 season. While the club finished seventh in the conference in 2020, it still made the playoffs.

And, despite LAFC missing the postseason in 2021 after finishing ninth in the West, the club is in the midst of its best season yet, posting a 20-4-8 record in 2022. The Black and Gold also became the first team in MLS to clinch a playoff berth this year.

In addition, LAFC boasts some of the most talented players in the league, including Gareth Bale, Giorgio Chiellini and Carlos Vela, which drives in viewers and fans into the stands.

As for the L.A. Galaxy, the club has been around since 1996 and is owned by the Anschutz Entertainment Group, which also owns 50 percent of the Los Angeles Kings and has an interest in the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Galaxy have a lengthy history of success that includes a record five MLS Cups and the club has also rostered some of the most well-known players around the world since its inception, including Landon Donovan, Robbie Keane, Giovani dos Santos and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

While the Galaxy did not make the playoffs in 2021, they are on pace to do so this year, sitting fifth in the Western Conference with a 13-7-12 record. Backed by Javier Hernandez, Julian Araujo and Dejan Joveljic, the club is primed to give opposing teams a run for their money in the postseason.