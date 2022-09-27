Bulls' Billy Donovan: 'Think You Have to' Consider Chance Lonzo Ball Will Miss Season

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't even started yet, and the Chicago Bulls could already be facing a tremendous blow.

Head coach Billy Donovan was asked if he has to prepare for Lonzo Ball to potentially miss the entire campaign and told reporters, "I think you have to."

Ball is set to undergo surgery on his knee and spoke to reporters Tuesday, saying: "I still can't play basketball. I can't run or jump."

Notably, the point guard also said even though he plans to take his time with the rehab that missing the entire season is "not in my mind right now. That would be the worst-case scenario."

Jamal Collier of ESPN noted Ball attempted to rehab his knee and sought out multiple opinions during the offseason with the hope he could avoid what will be the third surgery of his career. Yet he still feels pain with everyday movements such as walking up stairs, so he will have arthroscopic knee surgery on Wednesday.

"From my understanding they're going in there to see what it is," Ball said. "Because it's not necessarily showing up on the MRI, but it's clear that there's something there that's not right. So they're going to go in, look at it, and whatever needs to be done is going to be done."

Last season was Ball's first with the Bulls, and he appeared in just 35 games and underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee.

His last game was Jan. 14, and the team ended any hopes of a return in the playoffs when it announced it shut him down in April because he "continues to experience pain with high-level physical activity."

Chicago fell in the Eastern Conference standings without his presence on the floor and ended up losing in the first round to the Milwaukee Bucks as the No. 6 seed as a result.

Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 42.3 percent from deep prior to the injury.

The Bulls have some depth in the backcourt with Coby White, Alex Caruso, Goran Dragić, Ayo Dosunmu and rookie Dalen Terry. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan can also lead the offensive efforts from the wing.

Still, their ceiling is much higher when Ball is on the floor.