Jerry Jones Says He Wouldn't Sell Cowboys for $10 Billion: 'I'll Book It'

Jerry Jones is far more interested in seeing the Dallas Cowboys win a Super Bowl than he is in selling the storied franchise.

"I know that I wouldn't sell the Cowboys for $10 [billion]," he said, per Josh Schafer of Yahoo Finance. "I'll book it. I would not. Of course, I’m not interested in selling the Cowboys. … And then you have the fact that I bought the Cowboys not to make money, at all. ... What I wanted to do was coach football."

While Jones doesn't have any interest in selling, the opportunity for a massive return on his investment does exist.

Schafer noted he purchased the franchise for $150 million in 1989, which was a record at the time. However, Forbes listed the Cowboys as the world's most valuable sports team in 2022 at an estimated value of $8 billion.

That is far more than the $4.65 billion the Denver Broncos sold for in June, which was the most expensive professional sports purchase ever.

It is a testament to the strength of the NFL that the New England Patriots ($6.4 billion) and Los Angeles Rams ($6.2 billion) round out Forbes' top three, with the New York Giants ($6 billion), Chicago Bears ($5.8 billion) and Washington Commanders ($5.6 billion) also all included in the top 10.

The league is a television-ratings powerhouse and entered a new streaming deal with Amazon.

Dallas is consistently in the marquee viewing windows for those ratings as America's Team with the instantly recognizable star on the helmet and massive AT&T Stadium serving as the backdrop.

Joe Lucia of Awful Announcing noted the Cowboys' Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals averaged 27.389 million viewers on CBS, which was the network's most-watched national window since before the coronavirus pandemic in the 2019 campaign.

The Cowboys didn't even have star quarterback Dak Prescott (thumb) in that game.

Jones has become almost synonymous with the Cowboys at this point, and it would have been fairly surprising to see him sell the franchise even before these comments. He removed any doubt with them and is instead focused on trying to put the best possible team on the field.