LeBron James-Produced Madden NFL 23 'Fantasy Football' Movie Release Date Revealed

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The LeBron James-produced family sports comedy Fantasy Football is set to premiere on the Paramount+ streaming service on Nov. 25, the company announced in a press release Tuesday.

James and Maverick Carter’s Emmy Award-winning SpringHill Company combined with Marsai Martin, Joshua Martin, and Carol Martin of Genius Entertainment to produce the film.

It is a Nickelodeon Films project and produced in association with NFL Films and the support of EA Sports, the Atlanta Falcons and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fantasy Football is about a girl named Callie A. Coleman who discovers she can control her father, Bobby Coleman, a running back for the Falcons, and his performance on the field by playing EA Sports' Madden 23 video game.

Thanks to her skills with the controller, Coleman's father is magically transformed from a mediocre player into a star running back for the Falcons

The press release (via The Futon Critic) states:

"With the NFL Playoffs looming and the pressures of Callie’s new commitment to her friends on the robotics team mounting, the two must forge ahead to keep the magic a secret as they juggle the highs and lows of their newfound success, all as they rediscover what it really means to be a family."

The film stars Martin, Omari Hardwick, Kelly Rowland, Rome Flynn, Elijah Richardson, Hanani Taylor, Abigail Killmeier, Tyla Harris and Isac Ivan.