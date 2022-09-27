Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Thunder's Future: Don't Think We'll Be Losing Much Longer

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder have gone 46-108 over the past two years amid a multiyear rebuilding process, but guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is confident that the losing will not last much longer in OKC.

Gilgeous-Alexander made the remarks in a Monday interview with Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic.

The 24-year-old certainly has the capability to lead OKC out of the league basement someday. The rising star averaged 24.5 points, 5.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game last year.

Gilgeous-Alexander is in Oklahoma City for the long haul after he signed a five-year, $173 million extension in 2021.

General manager Sam Presti is building a solid core around him that includes second-year guard Josh Giddey and rookie big man Chet Holmgren, who will miss this season with a Lisfranc injury. The Thunder also have a hoard of draft picks for the remainder of the decade to continue their rebuild.

In the present, though, the Thunder will most likely continue to take their lumps, especially with Holmgren out. Last year's team went 24-58 and finished second-to-last in the Western Conference. The Thunder did suffer a litany of injuries, to the point where no player suited up 70 or more times. Twenty-six players also took the court for the team.

Better health and a more consistent rotation should go a long way toward some improvement for now, but all eyes will be on 2023 when the Thunder should have another lottery pick and Holmgren makes his long-awaited debut.

That could be the year OKC starts making its turnaround and starts winning more ballgames. If that's the case, then Gilgeous-Alexander's prediction will be on the money.