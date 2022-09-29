2022 NFL Rookies Who Are Earning More Playing Time

0 of 6

Breece Hall just needs a larger role to break out. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Three games into the 2022 NFL season it's clear that some rookies are starting to get comfortable with life in the league.

Coaching staffs and teams might be hesitant to put too much on a rookie too early in the season, but as we approach the first quarter of the season, young players always begin to demand playing time with their performance.

Obviously, some rookies are pressed into action right away. Players like Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson and Derek Stingley Jr. were starters from Day 1.

There are others who are proving they aren't far from that kind of status right now. We'll focus on players playing less than 60 percent of their team's offensive or defensive snaps.

Whether they are proving to be better than the veteran in front of them or are shining in a small sample size, these rookies are forcing their way into a bigger role.