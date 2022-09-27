Knicks News: Evan Fournier 'Front-Runner' over Quentin Grimes to Start at SG

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Quentin Grimes hype train may already be falling off the rails.

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters that Evan Fournier, not Grimes, is the "front-runner" to start at shooting guard this season.

“With Jalen, with RJ, with Julius we need shooting (at shooting guard)," Thibodeau said.

Grimes has been a favorite of the Knicks fanbase all offseason, drawing buzz as a potential breakout candidate. The 2021 first-round pick averaged 6.0 points and 2.0 rebounds last season, numbers that do not portend any sort of superstar turn, but he was impressive in Summer League and flashed when given extended minutes as a rookie.

Anyone familiar with Thibodeau should have seen this coming. Thibs' modus operandi is to trust veteran talent. This is a coach who has consistently given Taj Gibson extended playing time late in his career over younger talent, and he has, at every stop, leaned on players he trusts and jettisoned players he does not.

That's not to say Grimes is in any sort of doghouse; we won't know that until the season starts. But the hype surrounding him always seemed a little optimistic given the coaching staff we're dealing with.

Fournier will almost certainly draw the opening-night start and remain the starter unless his play dictates a change needs to be made. His contract quickly became the cause of scorn in New York last season, but Fournier's a savvy veteran who knows and fills his role admirably. It's not his fault the Knicks front office decided to lavish him with a contract that was obviously an overpay from the second the ink dried.

Fournier is likely a better player than Grimes at this very moment. Thibodeau has and always will coach for now, rather than two years down the line. It's possible that makes him a bad fit for a team that likely peaks as a play-in contender, but until Thibs' hand is forced or he's given his walking papers, Fournier will get the job over Grimes.