Draymond Green 'Is Not Going to Be Shy About Leaving' Warriors, Says NBA Exec

Elsa/Getty Images

Forward Draymond Green reportedly won't hesitate to leave the Golden State Warriors in free agency next offseason if it benefits him to do so.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com (h/t Jack Simone of Heavy.com), an anonymous Western Conference executive said Green "is not going to be shy about leaving" Golden State for the right offer since he is "about player power" and "understands this business."

The executive mentioned the Detroit Pistons, Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers as teams Green would potentially consider leaving Golden State for if he receives a favorable offer.

Green is under contract through at least the 2022-23 season, and while he could exercise his player option for the 2023-24 campaign, he also has the option of declining it and becoming a free agent next offseason.

The anonymous exec noted that Green has long had an interest in playing in Detroit, which is near his hometown of Saginaw, Michigan. Green would reportedly also "love" to play with Luka Dončić in Dallas, and may have an interest in joining LeBron James in L.A., especially since he has entertainment aspirations once his NBA career is over.

Green, 32, is one of the NBA's all-time great role players, having played a key part in four Warriors championships.

The former Michigan State standout is a four-time All-Star, seven-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection and one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, due largely to his ability and willingness to do the little things in support of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Green's career averages of 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 block per game don't necessarily leap off the page, but they prove that he does a little bit of everything to contribute to winning.

The Warriors and Green suffered through a couple of tough seasons after their run of five consecutive NBA Finals appearances, but they got back on track last season, winning their fourth title since 2015.

While Green never has been and likely never will be a go-to offensive option, he is the type of player that every contending team would love to have.

Because of that, the Warriors figure to have some heavy competition for Green's services whenever he hits the free-agent market.

It stands to reason that the Dubs will fight hard to retain Green, but given the money tied up in Curry and Thompson, plus potential future investments in Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman, keeping Green will be easier said than done.