    Tom Brady Jokes He's Not the Only 1 'Throwing Temper Tantrums' After Ken Dorsey Video

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2022

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady is happy he's no longer the face of throwing a tablet computer in the NFL.

    "I'm not the only adult in the entire league that's throwing temper tantrums," he said on his Let's Go! podcast (via TMZ Sports). "Thank you, [Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey], for taking me off the hook."

    During his team's 20-10 Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, Brady took his frustration out on two tablets on the sideline. That prompted the NFL to issue a memo telling teams they risk incurring fines when personnel intentionally break league-issued equipment.

    That letter may not have made its way to Dorsey, whose reaction in the final moments of a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins immediately went viral. He slammed his headset down before doing the same with his tablet.

    "I know exactly what he was feeling," Brady said of that moment. "There's so much emotion. You feel like you're in a battle out there, and it's a physical battle. You got to get the emotion out."

