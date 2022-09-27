Lakers Rumors: LA Was Open to Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell Trades for Round 1 Picks

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers were prepared to include their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in a deal for Kyrie Irving or Donovan Mitchell, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

McMenamin added at the 1:15:10 mark on Brian Windhorst's Hoop Collective podcast the Lakers "didn't feel like they could get back a player that's such a difference-maker" in comparison to Irving or Mitchell. As a result, Los Angeles stood pat.

Those two picks are the Lakers' best assets as they continue to assemble a championship-caliber roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. One NBA team executive told Heavy Sports' Sean Deveney they're "the most powerful thing as far as picks go in the league right now" and said that "everybody wants those."

The trouble for general manager Rob Pelinka is that L.A. doesn't have much more to sweeten the pot.

In return for Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz got three unprotected first-rounders, two pick swaps, 2022 first-round pick Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton. There was no scenario in which Los Angeles could match what the Cleveland Cavaliers put on the table.

In the case of Irving, the Brooklyn Nets may not have wanted to jettison the veteran point guard at almost any price. His departure could've been the final straw that alienated Kevin Durant for good.

Moving forward with the Durant and Irving partnership, even after a drama-filled 2021-22 season, was always Brooklyn's best chance at contending.

Sooner or later, Pelinka will almost certainly turn the 2027 and 2029 picks into more ready-made talent. He effectively said as much at Monday's media day, laying out how the two-year, $97.1 million extension James signed this offseason heightens the need to operate with a short-term view.

Windhorst said in his podcast those comments implied an understanding between James and Pelinka. LeBron re-signed with the belief the front office would trade the picks at an undetermined point down the road.

Holding out for an All-Star-level player makes sense for now because role players alone won't make the Lakers a title contender. But James' patience probably won't last forever.