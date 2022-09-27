Nets’ Kyrie Irving 'Gave Up' $100M-Plus Contract Extension over Vaccination Status

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has remained staunch in his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

During the team's media day on Monday, he revealed he turned down a four-year contract extension prior to the 2020-21 season.

"I gave up four years, 100-and-something million deciding to be unvaccinated and that was the decision," Irving told reporters. "[Get this] contract, get vaccinated or be unvaccinated and there's a level of uncertainty of your future, whether you're going to be in this league, whether you're going to be on this team, so I had to deal with that real-life circumstance of losing my job for this decision."

Irving added that he felt like the organization pressured him with "an ultimatum" by tying his extension offer to his vaccination status. The 30-year-old was forced to sit out home games last season until a New York City mandate was lifted in March.

Irving picked up his $36.5 million player option for the 2022-23 season, which is the final year on his contract. He was the subject of trade speculation throughout most of the offseason. He said Monday that he was hoping to reach a long-term extension with Brooklyn prior to last season.

"We were supposed to have all that figured out before training camp last year," Irving said. "And it just didn't happen because of the status of me being vaccinated, unvaccinated. So, I understood their point and I just had to live with it. It was a tough pill to swallow, honestly."

Nets general manager Sean Marks didn't agree with the notion that the extension offer was "an ultimatum."

"There's no ultimatum being given here," Marks said. "Again, it goes back to you want people who are reliable, people who are here, and accountable. All of us: staff, players, coaches, you name it. It's not giving somebody an ultimatum to get a vaccine. That's a completely personal choice. I stand by Kyrie. I think if he wants, he's made that choice. That's his prerogative completely."

Marks acknowledged that contract talks stalled two years ago because of New York City's vaccine mandates and Irving's vaccination status. Despite the sides still not reaching a long-term deal, Marks said he believes the seven-time All-Star is focused on the upcoming season.

"I'm listening to the press conference he had this morning and my takeaway from that is that he's committed," Marks said. "He understands that in order for him to be a free agent and get what he rightfully wants, he's going to have to show commitment out there. We're happy to support him in any possible way throughout the season to make sure that he's healthy and ready to go."

The Nets had a disappointing finish to last season, getting swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the Boston Celtics. Along with Kevin Durant, Irving will look to lead Brooklyn to a bounce-back year in 2022-23.