Chargers' Joey Bosa Week-to-Week With 'Significant' Groin Injury, Brandon Staley Says

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa appears to be in danger of missing time this season.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Monday that Bosa is dealing with a "significant" groin injury and he is considered week-to-week.

Bosa suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and didn't return to the game. In his absence, veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy and second-year pro Chris Rumph II rotated opposite star edge-rusher Khalil Mack.

Losing Bosa for any amount of time would be a major setback to the Chargers defense. The 27-year-old racked up 58 sacks in his first six seasons since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2016. In three games this year, he has seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

The Chargers are already reeling from multiple significant injuries through the first three weeks of the 2022 season. Pro Bowl offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is expected to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn left biceps tendon. Star quarterback Justin Herbert played the full game on Sunday despite dealing with fractured rib cartilage.

Los Angeles wide receiver Keenan Allen missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Cornerback J.C. Jackson (ankle) and center Corey Linsey (knee) were also ruled out against Jacksonville.

Many had expected the Chargers to take a significant step forward this season and compete for a division title in the AFC West. These injuries put a big dent in the team's aspirations for this year.

Los Angeles (1-2) will look to bounce back from two consecutive losses when it takes on the Houston Texans (0-2-1) on Sunday.