Chargers' Rashawn Slater Reportedly Out for Season After Ruptured Biceps Injury

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season after rupturing his biceps tendon, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Slater was forced to exit Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after logging 34 total snaps.

Only three games into the year, the Chargers are getting hammered by injuries.

Justin Herbert's status for Sunday was up in the air because of fractured rib cartilage. Keenan Allen, J.C. Jackson and Corey Linsley were all ruled out prior to the contest. Joey Bosa, meanwhile, suffered a groin injury that required further examination Monday:

Losing Slater on its own is a massive blow for Los Angeles because of his value and the period of time he's likely to be out.

The 2021 first-round pick made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, and Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson predicted in August he'd become the NFL's highest-graded tackle this season.

The impact of Slater's absence is compounded by the fact Storm Norton is now poised to take over as the starting left tackle. It didn't take long for Norton to get exposed against Jacksonville.

With Herbert at less than 100 percent, the last thing the Chargers needed was to see Slater go down.

Although Los Angeles missed the playoffs in 2021, expectations were justifiably high coming into this season. Herbert emerged as a franchise quarterback, and the front office took advantage of his rookie contract to invest heavily in the defense.

However, things appear to already be going off the rails in Southern California.