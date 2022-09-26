Lakers' LeBron James Expects Anthony Davis to Have a 'Helluva Season' After Backlash

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

LeBron James expects Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis to bounce back in a big way in 2022-23.

"My expectations for AD to be AD," James told reporters Monday. "To be the dynamic player he can be... I believe he is going to have a helluva season."

Injuries have limited Davis to only 76 games over the past two seasons combined. He missed 42 games in 2021-22 mostly due to knee and foot injuries, causing him to miss out on an All-Star selection for the first time since his rookie year.

With LeBron also missing significant time because of injuries last season, the Lakers scuffled their way to a 33-49 record and missed the playoffs.

The struggles have led to a lot of criticism from fans, especially directed at Davis.

The star big man said last April that he had "two uncontrollable injuries" that kept him off the court, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

"These aren't little ticky-tack injuries," he added in response to those who thought he should play.

Davis is now back to full strength heading into 2022-23, and there are clearly high expectations.

Even with his limitations last year, Davis impressed on the court with averages of 23.2 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. The eight-time All-Star is one of the league's best two-way players when healthy, having averaged at least 20 points and two blocks per game in eight of the last nine years.

When the Lakers won the NBA title in 2019-20, Davis tied for third in the league with 11.1 win shares during the regular season, per Basketball Reference.

LeBron seems to believe Davis will return to that level once again this season.