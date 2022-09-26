Nets' Steve Nash on Kevin Durant Calling for His Firing: 'Families Go Through' This

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Even though Kevin Durant tried to get Steve Nash fired earlier this offseason, the Brooklyn Nets head coach has seemingly moved on.

"Families go through things like this," Nash told reporters Monday. "You go through adversity. You go through disagreements."

Durant reportedly held a meeting with Nets governor Joe Tsai in August, giving an ultimatum to either trade him or fire both Nash and general manager Sean Marks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Durant met with the team's management later that month and they decided to move forward together.

The 12-time All-Star told reporters Monday that it was the "uncertainty" that led to his trade requests.

"I'm getting older; I want to be in a place that's stable," he said. "Trying to build a championship culture, so I had some doubts about that."

The Nets have been far from stable over the past few years despite a loaded roster.

Despite entering last year with Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, Brooklyn finished 44-38, good for just seventh in the Eastern Conference. The team was swept out of the first round by the Boston Celtics.

The Nets have won just one playoff series since signing Irving and Durant in 2019, although Durant missed the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from an Achilles injury.

Nash arrived in 2020, but he hasn't been able to get the most out of the roster in his first two seasons. It puts a lot of pressure on the coach heading into 2022-23, especially with Irving and Durant set to return after a wild offseason.