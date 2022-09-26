Drew McIntyre Rumors; Cody Rhodes Talks WWE's Treatment; Street Profits Eye Titles

Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Drew McIntyre Dealing With Food Poisoning

Bad news: WWE pulled Drew McIntyre off the house show circuit over the weekend as he dealt with food poisoning.

Good news: It appears McIntyre will be fine sooner than later.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio said McIntyre is currently planned to resume his full schedule this week.

"He’s better in the sense—I don’t wanna say all the way better—but, he’s hopeful that he’ll be good enough to go to the gym tomorrow," Meltzer said. "He was able to eat food today, which I think is the first day he could. Unless there’s a relapse or something, he’s got mid-week media in San Antonio for the Royal Rumble. The thought is that he’ll be there and on TV and house show starting Friday. He’s a trooper for going to SmackDown on Friday. He was scripted into a big angle. It’s a real big deal for Karrion Kross, this thing. It’s not ‘make or break,’ but it’s the angle leading up to it and everything like this."

McIntyre gutted through his food poisoning to appear on Friday's SmackDown, and it'd be fair to wonder if he regrets that decision. While he deserves credit for even making it to television, the segment between McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Scarlett went over like a lead balloon.

Scarlett's botched fireball spot garnered widespread mockery on social media over the weekend, and things may have gone better if they took the week McIntyre needed to recover to test the spot.

Cody Rhodes Has 'No Complaints' About WWE Treatment

Say what you will about the way they treated him during his first run, but Cody Rhodes has gotten the superstar treatment since his return to WWE.

From his WrestleMania re-debut to sweeping Seth Rollins in their feud, Rhodes was built up as the top babyface in the company before suffering a torn pec that's kept him out of action for several months.

"No complaints. They've treated me like the house that built me, which they were. ... We were back, and everything was rolling so fast, and then I tore my pec. It was the best three months of my life. Hopefully get back to that soon," Rhodes told TMZ Sports.

There has been no set timetable for Rhodes' return, but it wasn't hard to read through the lines during his TMZ interview. The man wants to return at Royal Rumble. Without actually saying the name of the pay-per-view, he alluded to widespread fan speculation that he'll come back at Rumble to set up a WrestleMania main event.

Looking at the current state of the WWE roster, it's hard to see any alternative plan. Roman Reigns has rampaged through the rest of the roster on both Raw and Smackdown, to the point he's defending against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

WWE may want The Rock to take on Reigns at WrestleMania, but The Great One doesn't have another championship run in him. Putting Rhodes over on the biggest stage would elevate him to face-of-the-company status.

There may be a mechanism to get Reigns vs. Rock without the championship on the line and have Cody beat another opponent for the title(s) at WrestleMania (Rollins?), but it'd be less satisfying from a storyline perspective.

Profits Want Tag Team Titles Back

The Street Profits haven't done much lately besides fall short in big matches. While there seemed to be small seeds of a breakup being planted—Montez Ford's frustration after losses to The Usos looked like foreshadowing—they've largely settled into the midcard as of late.

Even as the brakes seem pumped on any major push, Angelo Dawkins says he wants the Profits to be the team that takes down Jimmy and Jey.

"Our main goal is to be the ones to beat The Bloodline," Dawkins told Ethan Absler of USA Insider. "The Bloodline is the only team we haven’t really beat. We’ve beaten everybody else, but they’re the only team that has always had our number no matter what. We just gotta find a way to beat these dudes and get our titles back."

WWE needs to do something with the Profits besides use them as a reliable team that puts over other talent. Fans were clamoring for a Ford solo run before their push cooled, and now it feels like they're running in place—especially since it seems unlikely that the Profits are the team that gets over the hump.

The booking seems to be pointing toward a Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens tag team run, which would be the better long- and short-term story.

