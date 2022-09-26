Stephen Curry Says He Spoke to Adam Silver About NBA's Punishment for Robert Sarver

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry said he spoke privately to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in the aftermath of the league's decision to suspend Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver for one year.

Curry told reporters at Sunday's media availability he understood Silver's point of view regarding the initial suspension, but he is happy Sarver ultimately chose to sell the team.

"I think the outcome was exactly what should have happened," Curry said. "Honestly, I thought with the punishment that was handed down, it would have dragged out a little longer, but I'm glad we got to a point where hopefully the team is up for sale sooner than later and can kind of move on knowing that's where it should be."

Sarver announced his intention to sell the Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury last week amid widespread public and private pressure. An independent investigation found Sarver used racial slurs, bullied employees, engaged in inequitable treatment of female employees and ran a hostile work environment over his ownership tenure.

The NBA suspended Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million, punishments that received overwhelmingly negative reactions. LeBron James, Chris Paul and Draymond Green were among the players who found the league reaction to be lacking.

Green called on NBA governors to take a public vote on removing Sarver. Curry's Warriors teammate said he wanted the governors on record with their stance, though the podcast he made the comments on was recorded before Sarver announced he was selling the team.

"I was very happy to see that he was selling the team because I think that's right," Green said. "When you look at some of the things that people has gotten in trouble over, I think that falls under the same boat. And we're all a part of this league, and no one person is bigger than the league. If that goes for us as players, that goes across the board. We're still all a part of the league, no matter what level you're at."

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Silver and several owners privately pressured Sarver into selling the franchise.

Sarver publicly apologized for his actions but bemoaned an "unforgiving" social climate forcing him to sell.