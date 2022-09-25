Draymond Green: 'I Don't Think' Warriors Contract Extension Will Happen Before Season

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Draymond Green may be entering his last season with the Golden State Warriors.

"I don't think it will happen," he told reporters when discussing whether he will receive a contract extension before the 2022-23 campaign starts.

Green's current deal features a player option for 2023-24, so there remains a chance he could enter free agency next summer if there is no new contract in place.

Frankly, it would be shocking to see Green play for another team.

He will forever be a Warriors legend for his integral role in their four championships in the last eight seasons, which is quite an accomplishment for someone who was a second-round pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

His resume includes those four titles, a Defensive Player of the Year, seven All-Defensive selections, two All-NBA nods and four All-Star game selections.

Yet money is something of a concern for Golden State.

In June, Sam Quinn of CBS Sports noted the champions were the most expensive team in NBA history last season at approximately $346 million in combined salary and luxury taxes.

Given the repeater penalty that the franchise will face for teams that paid the luxury tax in three of the previous four seasons, the situation won't get much cheaper moving forward.

Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins could also become free agents by next year, although there apparently isn't much of a hurry to get any deals done.

"With the Warriors' salary, with the landscape of their money, they're not rushing into any of these conversations," ESPN's Kendra Andrews previously reported on The Jump. "So, when you look at Andrew Wiggins, they have all season to figure out that extension. And Draymond Green, that's a couple years away. So that is definitely lower on their list of priorities right now."

Green seems to understand that given his comments.