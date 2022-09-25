Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He Got Jealous Of Warriors' Championship Parade

Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is highly motivated to win another title, and he revealed Sunday that he got jealous watching the Golden State Warriors' 2022 NBA championship parade.

When asked about his motivation to win another title, Antetokounmpo responded:

"I kinda got jealous of Golden State and seeing them in the parade," Antetokounmpo said. "... Like, you know that feeling now. You know what is getting stripped away from you."

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks won the 2021 NBA title with a finals victory over the Phoenix Suns in six games. It was the team's second-ever championship and first since 1971.

In 2022, the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs in the Eastern Conference Semifinals with a Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee is expected to be one of the top teams in the East again in 2022-23, but it won't be easy for Antetokounmpo to lead the team back to the NBA Finals, especially considering there should be some tough competition in the conference.