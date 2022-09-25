WWE Rumors: Drew McIntyre Sick from Food Poisoning, Braun Strowman Fills In at Events

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Drew McIntyre was able to make it through his segment with Karrion Kross and Scarlett on Friday Night SmackDown while dealing with food poisoning.

Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, McIntyre is "very ill" and had to be pulled from house shows this weekend but "gutted his way" through Friday's television show.

Since McIntyre was unavailable, WWE called in Braun Strowman to take his place on the card. The Monster Among Men teamed up with the New Day to take on The Usos and Solo Sikoa in the main event of Saturday's show from Stockton, California.

The match marked Strowman's first appearance in a house show match since returning to the company on Sept. 5. He defeated Otis on Friday's episode of SmackDown, his first televised match in WWE since WrestleMania Backlash in May 2021.

The Scottish Warrior appeared to be OK on SmackDown. He challenged Kross to a strap match for Extreme Rules on Oct. 8.

McIntyre and Kross had a brawl that ended with Kross putting his rival in the Kross Jacket.

It's unclear how long McIntyre will be out of action. The premium live event is two weeks away, so WWE could potentially keep him off television until then.

Given how the segment ended between Kross and McIntyre, you don't really need to build more heat leading up to the match.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).