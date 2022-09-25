Raiders' Josh McDaniels: 'We All Feel S--tty' After Loss to Titans, 0-3 Start

Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas is off to a brutal start as the Raiders fell to 0-3 on the season under their new head coach with a 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

After the game, McDaniels didn't mince words when asked about the team's rough start to the year.

"Nobody likes losing. We all feel s--tty," McDaniels told reporters.

McDaniels was hired as head coach of the Raiders in January, replacing interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who took over after Jon Gruden resigned as head coach following reports that he used racist, anti-gay and misogynistic language in emails over a 10-year period.

With the additions of Davante Adams and Chandler Jones, among others, the Raiders entered the season with high hopes that McDaniels could help lead them past the wild-card round for the first time since the 2002 campaign.

Instead, the Raiders are off to their worst start since the 2018 season.

They fell to the Los Angeles Chargers 24-19 in Week 1, blew a 20-point lead to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 and they had every opportunity to get back into their Week 3 matchup against the Titans.

Las Vegas blanked Tennessee after halftime but still couldn't find a way to come back after going down 24-10 in the first half because of a number of mistakes.

Titans All-Pro safety Kevin Byard picked off Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in the end zone with 9:22 remaining in the game, and Kristian Fulton broke up a pass that was targeted for Mack Hollins with 3:33 remaining.

Carr finally connected with Hollins on a nine-yard touchdown pass on a 4th-and-goal to make it a 24-22 game, but the Raiders couldn't convert the two-point conversion or recover the ensuing onside kick as the Titans went on to win.

Carr completed 26 of 44 passes for 303 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while Hollins led the team's receiving group with eight catches for 158 yards and one touchdown.

Adams, the team's top receiver, finished with five catches for 36 yards and one score, while running back Josh Jacobs rushed for just 66 yards on 13 carries.

Things won't get any easier for the Raiders, either, as they are set to clash with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in Week 4 before meeting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.

Now 0-3 on the season, Las Vegas is going to have a tough time climbing out of the hole its dug itself in the AFC West as the three other teams in the division have recorded at least one win.

If McDaniels' squad continues to struggle, his tenure in Las Vegas could be over very quickly.