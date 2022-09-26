Struggling NFL Teams That Can Already Look Forward to 2023 Draft

2 of 5

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The Seattle Seahawks already experienced their Super Bowl this season when the franchise's prodigal son, Russell Wilson, returned to the Great Northwest in Week 1 and his old team eked out a 17-16 victory. During the subsequent two weeks, the Seahawks looked much closer to the team most expected with the San Francisco 49ers' dominant victory in Week 2 and the inability to topple another bad team Sunday in the Atlanta Falcons (more on them in a bit).

While the divorce between Wilson and the Seahawks seemed inevitable as the two sides grew apart, the organization did what it could do to maximize the return value when trading the franchise's all-time leading passer. Seattle has a pair of first-round picks, though the first is likely the most value since the Seahawks look like a bottom-three squad.

Geno Smith capturing the team's starting spot is a great story after the 31-year-old signal-caller toiled as a backup during the previous seven seasons, including the last three in Seattle. But he's clearly a limited option, who does just enough not to lose his team a game. Then again, Smith doesn't bring much to win his team a game, either.

The 10-year veteran is completing an impressive 77.5 percent of his passes through three games. Yet he doesn't really threaten opposing defenses with his ability to push the ball downfield or to create outside of structure. He's the safe choice.

What the Seahawks really need is a difference-maker behind center.

Interestingly, the franchise could have a similar decision on its hands after drafting Wilson in the third round of the 2012 class. At the time, Wilson didn't fit the prototype. His sub-6'0" standing had other teams completely overlooking one of the most talented quarterbacks in the entire draft. Seattle saw past his shortcomings, and the quarterback greatly rewarded the franchise.

Alabama's Bryce Young has the best feel for playing the position among the entirety of college football. His ball placement, touch, pocket awareness and freestyling make him a dream in most instances. Though his stature is a genuine concern. Wilson was short. He wasn't small, per se. Young is listed at 6'0" and 194 pounds. His slight fame could be an issue when he takes an NFL pounding.

If the Seahawks are concerned about Young, general manager John Schneider could go in the opposite direction with a prospect like Kentucky's Will Levis. The 23-year-old Penn State transfer isn't as polished, but he has all the physical tools the NFL wants in today's quarterback. Levis is a 6'3", 232-pound athlete with one of the nation's strongest arms. He's particularly tough in the pocket. According to Pro Football Focus, Levis entered this weekend's play with the most passing yardage against blitz.

Choices are a good thing, particularly at the quarterback position. The Seahawks must get their next pick right, though, and they have the ammunition with two first-round picks to do so.