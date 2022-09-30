Bears' David Montgomery Won't Play vs. Giants Because of Ankle, Knee Injuries

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery has been ruled out for a Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants due to ankle and knee injuries, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Montgomery suffered those injuries during a Week 3 win against the Houston Texans. He exited in the first quarter and did not return. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters earlier this week that the running back was considered day-to-day.

Through three games this season, Montgomery has rushed for 159 yards on 35 carries and has caught five passes for 38 yards.

The 25-year-old has been mostly healthy during his four-year NFL career. However, he appeared in just 13 games during the 2021 season after suffering a knee sprain, though he still rushed for 849 yards and seven scores in that span.

Montgomery is in the final year of his rookie deal and is due for an extension. If he doesn't sign by March 2023, he will become an unrestricted free agent and be able to sign anywhere.

The Bears selected the Iowa State product in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He had an impressive rookie season, rushing for 889 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. He followed that up with 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground in 15 games in 2020.

When Montgomery misses time, the Bears can turn to Khalil Herbert in the backfield. Second-year quarterback Justin Fields also continues to be a big factor in the rushing attack.