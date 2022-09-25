Roman Reigns Gives Advice to WWE Stars Upset with Logan Paul, Celebs Getting Spots

Luke Walker/Getty Images

Roman Reigns has offered advice to anyone in WWE who might be upset about the company using Logan Paul and other celebrities for big matches on premium live events.

Appearing on SecondsOut with Radio Rahim (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of RingsideNews.com), the undisputed WWE universal champion said other wrestlers need to "be so good that nobody can take your spot."

WWE has always used celebrities on major shows to help drum up interest from non-wrestling fans. The results have been mixed as far as match quality, with people like Paul, Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Johnny Knoxville turning in good performances.

Paul getting a main-event bout with Reigns at Crown Jewel for the undisputed title doesn't pass the logic test. He's only ever had two matches, including one singles bout when he beat The Miz at SummerSlam.

From that standpoint, it's understandable if there are top stars who feel slighted by the decision to put Paul in such a big spot.

But fans know that WWE shows in Saudi Arabia don't play by the same rules as a traditional event. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Mukherjee) noted last week Paul is "a big deal to the Saudi Arabian prince" and that's why he will challenge Reigns.

WWE is in a good spot, and it has so much talent on the roster that it should have no problem building up challengers for Reigns.

The Tribal Chief and Paul will almost certainly put together a good match. Once it is over, Triple H and the creative team can focus their attention on building up the next contender for the championship.

Reigns and Paul will headline Crown Jewel on Nov. 5 from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

