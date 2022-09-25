WWE Rumors: Details on Botched Fireball with Drew McIntyre, Scarlett, Karrion Kross

Source: WWE.com

A piece of paper that went into business for itself forced Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross to improvise their segment on Friday Night SmackDown.

Per Fightful Select (h/t Kellie Haulotte of Wrestling, Inc.), the fireball Scarlett attempted to light after stepping between Kross and McIntyre didn't go as planned because the flash paper wasn't working at the moment when it "needed to catch enough of someone's face to sell."

The segment began with McIntyre challenging Kross to a strap match at Extreme Rules. The two men had a brawl and at one point Scarlett intervened to prevent the Scottish Warrior from attacking her husband.

Scarlett lit a fireball that was supposed to look like it hit McIntyre in the face, but instead, it clearly brushed by without getting anywhere near his face.

Presumably, the segment would have ended at that point with McIntyre laid out. The two men instead went back to brawling, with the end coming when Kross put the former WWE champion in the Kross Jacket and choked him out.

It's a testament to how smart McIntyre and Kross are that they knew to keep the brawl going to help build up the match. There have been times in the past when something didn't go as planned, and the people involved had no idea what to do so the segment just ends with a whimper.

McIntyre vs. Kross could end up being the main event at Extreme Rules on Oct. 8. They needed a home-run angle to build up the match so it feels like a big deal. Their improvisation on Friday certainly went a long way toward selling it that way.

